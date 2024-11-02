Yvonne Sklar
- Occupation:
- Hospice Corporate Chaplain
- Relevant Experience:
- Served as a Housing Commissioner on the Indian Wells City Council
- Owned and operated an Alternative Healthcare practice for four decades
- Licensed Hospice Chaplain, with over 20 years of experience working both corporately and as a volunteer in Spiritual Care departments at Eisenhower Health and Desert Regional Medical Center
- Personal Information:
- Resident of Indian Wells for 14 years
- 42-year career as a Flight Attendant
- Ordained as a Christian Pastor for the past 25 years
- Social Media