Skip to Content
Indian Wells Election

Yvonne Sklar

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:59 AM
  • Occupation:
    • Hospice Corporate Chaplain
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Served as a Housing Commissioner on the Indian Wells City Council
    • Owned and operated an Alternative Healthcare practice for four decades
    • Licensed Hospice Chaplain, with over 20 years of experience working both corporately and as a volunteer in Spiritual Care departments at Eisenhower Health and Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Personal Information:
    • Resident of Indian Wells for 14 years
    • 42-year career as a Flight Attendant
    • Ordained as a Christian Pastor for the past 25 years
  • Social Media

Article Topic Follows: Indian Wells Election

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content