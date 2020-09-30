Skip to Content
Kunamundo
Published 8:31 pm

Se registran mas de 80 terremotos cerca al Salton Sea desde las 4 de la tarde.

Originalmente hubo 26 terremotos registrados en la zona a las 5:00 p.m. posteriormente otros 60 se registraron desde entonces.

4.1
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:10:25 (UTC-07:00)
10.9 km


2.7
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:07:54 (UTC-07:00)
4.8 km

2.6
4km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:07:34 (UTC-07:00)
8.5 km

3.4
3km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:06:23 (UTC-07:00)
5.5 km

3.4
3km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:05:05 (UTC-07:00)
6.6 km

3.2
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:00:14 (UTC-07:00)
4.8 km

4.1
4km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:58:13 (UTC-07:00)
11.1 km

2.6
4km NNE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:57:18 (UTC-07:00)
0.9 km

3.0
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:53:13 (UTC-07:00)
10.3 km

3.1
7km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:51:20 (UTC-07:00)
11.0 km

3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:50:55 (UTC-07:00)
2.8 km

3.0
4km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:50:49 (UTC-07:00)
2.9 km

3.2
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:50:21 (UTC-07:00)
9.7 km

2.7
4km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:49:54 (UTC-07:00)
4.6 km

2.7
4km NNE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:48:31 (UTC-07:00)
5.5 km

3.1
7km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:48:05 (UTC-07:00)
8.5 km

2.7
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:47:57 (UTC-07:00)
3.4 km

3.3
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:47:18 (UTC-07:00)
3.0 km

3.0
3km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:46:05 (UTC-07:00)
5.3 km

3.1
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:43:40 (UTC-07:00)
5.7 km

2.8
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:43:11 (UTC-07:00)
5.6 km

4.2
4km NNE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:41:18 (UTC-07:00)
10.4 km

3.1
5km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:39:01 (UTC-07:00)
7.4 km

3.3
1km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:38:43 (UTC-07:00)
2.3 km

3.1
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:38:37 (UTC-07:00)
1.1 km

3.3
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:36:51 (UTC-07:00)
4.1 km

3.3
4km ESE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:36:30 (UTC-07:00)
3.0 km

3.1
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:36:16 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km

3.4
6km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:35:43 (UTC-07:00)
7.7 km

3.7
5km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:33:48 (UTC-07:00)
8.2 km

4.9
4km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:31:27 (UTC-07:00)
11.5 km


2.6
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:28:11 (UTC-07:00)
5.3 km


2.5
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:06:50 (UTC-07:00)
3.5 km

3.7
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:58:02 (UTC-07:00)
9.6 km


2.7
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:57:07 (UTC-07:00)
5.0 km


2.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:53:50 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km


2.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:46:50 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km

3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:45:03 (UTC-07:00)
3.0 km


2.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:40:30 (UTC-07:00)
3.5 km


3.0
5km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:39:40 (UTC-07:00)
6.7 km

2.6
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:39:29 (UTC-07:00)
2.3 km


2.5
5km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:39:07 (UTC-07:00)
5.5 km


3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:38:06 (UTC-07:00)
2.8 km


2.7
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:35:19 (UTC-07:00)
2.6 km


3.3
2km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:34:26 (UTC-07:00)
1.1 km


3.2
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:34:08 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km


3.5
2km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:33:34 (UTC-07:00)
1.9 km

4.4
3km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:31:51 (UTC-07:00)
4.8 km

3.1
5km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:31:10 (UTC-07:00)
1.0 km

3.0
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:30:43 (UTC-07:00)
3.2 km

2.7
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:21:09 (UTC-07:00)
2.5 km

2.6
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:20:16 (UTC-07:00)
2.2 km

3.1
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:19:48 (UTC-07:00)
4.4 km

3.5
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:15:30 (UTC-07:00)
2.8 km

3.0
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:15:24 (UTC-07:00)
6.9 km

2.9
4km NNW of Brawley, CA
2020-09-30 16:14:21 (UTC-07:00)
3.5 km


3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:12:46 (UTC-07:00)
5.8 km


3.1
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:08:25 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km


3.7
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:06:02 (UTC-07:00)
3.4 km


2.7
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:05:39 (UTC-07:00)
2.9 km


3.0
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:00:28 (UTC-07:00)
9.2 km

Eliana Lopez

Eliana López es una periodista graduada de la Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana en su natal Medellin, Colombia, con mas de una década de experiencia en la television, desde su primer trabajo como jefe de prensa de la Policía de su ciudad. Aprende más sobre Eliana aquí.

