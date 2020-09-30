Se registran mas de 80 terremotos cerca al Salton Sea desde las 4 de la tarde.
Originalmente hubo 26 terremotos registrados en la zona a las 5:00 p.m. posteriormente otros 60 se registraron desde entonces.
4.1
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:10:25 (UTC-07:00)
10.9 km
2.7
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:07:54 (UTC-07:00)
4.8 km
2.6
4km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:07:34 (UTC-07:00)
8.5 km
3.4
3km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:06:23 (UTC-07:00)
5.5 km
3.4
3km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:05:05 (UTC-07:00)
6.6 km
3.2
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 18:00:14 (UTC-07:00)
4.8 km
4.1
4km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:58:13 (UTC-07:00)
11.1 km
2.6
4km NNE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:57:18 (UTC-07:00)
0.9 km
3.0
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:53:13 (UTC-07:00)
10.3 km
3.1
7km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:51:20 (UTC-07:00)
11.0 km
3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:50:55 (UTC-07:00)
2.8 km
3.0
4km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:50:49 (UTC-07:00)
2.9 km
3.2
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:50:21 (UTC-07:00)
9.7 km
2.7
4km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:49:54 (UTC-07:00)
4.6 km
2.7
4km NNE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:48:31 (UTC-07:00)
5.5 km
3.1
7km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:48:05 (UTC-07:00)
8.5 km
2.7
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:47:57 (UTC-07:00)
3.4 km
3.3
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:47:18 (UTC-07:00)
3.0 km
3.0
3km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:46:05 (UTC-07:00)
5.3 km
3.1
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:43:40 (UTC-07:00)
5.7 km
2.8
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:43:11 (UTC-07:00)
5.6 km
4.2
4km NNE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:41:18 (UTC-07:00)
10.4 km
3.1
5km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:39:01 (UTC-07:00)
7.4 km
3.3
1km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:38:43 (UTC-07:00)
2.3 km
3.1
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:38:37 (UTC-07:00)
1.1 km
3.3
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:36:51 (UTC-07:00)
4.1 km
3.3
4km ESE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:36:30 (UTC-07:00)
3.0 km
3.1
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:36:16 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km
3.4
6km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:35:43 (UTC-07:00)
7.7 km
3.7
5km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:33:48 (UTC-07:00)
8.2 km
4.9
4km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:31:27 (UTC-07:00)
11.5 km
2.6
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:28:11 (UTC-07:00)
5.3 km
2.5
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 17:06:50 (UTC-07:00)
3.5 km
3.7
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:58:02 (UTC-07:00)
9.6 km
2.7
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:57:07 (UTC-07:00)
5.0 km
2.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:53:50 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km
2.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:46:50 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km
3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:45:03 (UTC-07:00)
3.0 km
2.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:40:30 (UTC-07:00)
3.5 km
3.0
5km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:39:40 (UTC-07:00)
6.7 km
2.6
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:39:29 (UTC-07:00)
2.3 km
2.5
5km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:39:07 (UTC-07:00)
5.5 km
3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:38:06 (UTC-07:00)
2.8 km
2.7
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:35:19 (UTC-07:00)
2.6 km
3.3
2km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:34:26 (UTC-07:00)
1.1 km
3.2
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:34:08 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km
3.5
2km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:33:34 (UTC-07:00)
1.9 km
4.4
3km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:31:51 (UTC-07:00)
4.8 km
3.1
5km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:31:10 (UTC-07:00)
1.0 km
3.0
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:30:43 (UTC-07:00)
3.2 km
2.7
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:21:09 (UTC-07:00)
2.5 km
2.6
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:20:16 (UTC-07:00)
2.2 km
3.1
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:19:48 (UTC-07:00)
4.4 km
3.5
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:15:30 (UTC-07:00)
2.8 km
3.0
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:15:24 (UTC-07:00)
6.9 km
2.9
4km NNW of Brawley, CA
2020-09-30 16:14:21 (UTC-07:00)
3.5 km
3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:12:46 (UTC-07:00)
5.8 km
3.1
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:08:25 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km
3.7
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:06:02 (UTC-07:00)
3.4 km
2.7
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:05:39 (UTC-07:00)
2.9 km
3.0
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:00:28 (UTC-07:00)
9.2 km
Comments