El sorteo para el Dream Home de St. Jude es hoy

Published 2:09 PM

PALM DESERT, California (KESQ) - ¡Hoy es el gran día! Es el sorteo del Dream Home de St. Jude.

Miles de personas de nuestra zona han comprado boletos este año para apoyar la misión de salvar vidas del St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital y para ganar la casa de sus sueños.

Las entradas ayudan a financiar la investigación y el tratamiento de niños que luchan contra el cáncer y otras enfermedades mortales.

Llame al 800-535-6748 para asegurar sus boletos hoy mismo. Anunciaremos el ganador de los premios por compra anticipada a partir de las 12:30 p. m. El ganador de la Casa de Sus Sueños se sorteará en vivo a las 6 p. m. en News Channel 3.

La casa de este año está situada en la comunidad Silver Spur Ranch, en South Palm Desert, a pocos pasos del zoológico y los jardines Living Desert.

La vivienda está siendo construida por GHA Companies en la comunidad Silver Spur Ranch, al sur de Palm Desert, justo al lado del zoológico y los jardines The Living Desert. Se trata de una vivienda de una sola planta con una superficie de 240 metros cuadrados. Contará con tres dormitorios, tres baños y medio, una sala multifuncional y un garaje para tres coches. La vivienda también incluye una distribución diáfana, una cocina renovada con una gran isla y una despensa.

Jesus Reyes

