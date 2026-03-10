Skip to Content
Mujer de Palm Springs gana sorteo de Dream Home St. Jude

today at 7:26 PM
Published 2:09 PM

PALM DESERT, California (KESQ) - Una mujer de Palm Springs ganó el 2026 Sorteo Dream Home de St. Jude.

Miles de personas de nuestra zona han comprado boletos este año para apoyar la misión de salvar vidas del St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital y para ganar la casa de sus sueños. Las entradas ayudan a financiar la investigación y el tratamiento de niños que luchan contra el cáncer y otras enfermedades mortales.

Ganadores de los premios:

  • Ganador de Dream Home St Jude
    - Kathleen Chastain de Palm Springs
  • Primer Premio: Tarjeta de regalo VISA de $2,500 (Cortesía de  The Law Offices of Jeffrey Weaver)
    - Gabriella Sevilla of Fallbrook
  • Premio Por Compra Anticipada: Jacuzzi Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 con cubierta (Cortesía de Master Spas)
    - Elia Westenberger of Indio
  • Premio Adicional: Gasolina por un año, valorada en $3,000
    - Liz Kraither of Palm Desert
  • Premio Pre-Sorteo: Tarjeta de regalo VISA de $2,500
    - Ronald Johnson of Palm Springs

La casa de este año está situada en la comunidad Silver Spur Ranch, en el sur de Palm Desert, a pocos pasos del zoológico Living Desert.

La vivienda está siendo construida por GHA Companies en la comunidad Silver Spur Ranch, al sur de Palm Desert, justo al lado del zoológico y los jardines The Living Desert. Se trata de una vivienda de una sola planta con una superficie de 240 metros cuadrados. Contará con tres dormitorios, tres baños y medio, una sala multifuncional y un garaje para tres coches. La vivienda también incluye una distribución diáfana, una cocina renovada con una gran isla y una despensa.

