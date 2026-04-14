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Un conductor de camión cisterna fallece y varias personas resultan heridas tras un choque en la I-10

KESQ
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Published 6:11 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre de 62 años ha fallecido hoy en un choque con varios vehículos que ha dejado a otras seis personas con heridas de leves a moderadas en la Interestatal 10, en dirección este, a la altura de Thousand Palms.

El choque se reportó poco antes de las 7:50 de la mañana del martes, al oeste de la calle Washington, según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California.

Fuentes de la Patrulla de Carreteras de California (CHP) informaron de que un camión de gran tonelaje que circulaba a una velocidad aún por determinar por la I-10 en dirección este se desvió hacia la izquierda de la calzada por motivos desconocidos, atravesó la barrera de seguridad y chocó contra un camión hormigonera y un Jeep que circulaban por el carril en dirección oeste de la autopista. El camión también embistió a cuatro vehículos al cruzar los carriles en dirección este.

El conductor del camión de cemento, identificado únicamente como un hombre de 62 años de Yucca Valley, fue declarado muerto en el lugar del accidente.

El conductor del camión, identificado únicamente como un hombre de 38 años de Menifee, sufrió heridas graves y fue trasladado al Desert Regional Medical Center de Palm Springs.

Además, tres personas sufrieron heridas de gravedad moderada y otras dos, heridas leves. Todas ellas fueron trasladadas al Desert Regional o al Eisenhower Medical Center.

Según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California (CHP), no se sospecha que el alcohol o las drogas hayan sido un factor determinante en el accidente.

La investigación seguía en curso, y se pedía a cualquier persona que tuviera información adicional que llamara al 760-772-5300.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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