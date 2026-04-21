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Motociclista fallece en un choque con vehículo en Thermal

KESQ
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Updated
today at 2:35 PM
Published 2:09 PM

THERMAL, California (KESQ) - Un motociclista ha fallecido hoy en Thermal tras chocar contra un vehículo, según han informado las autoridades.

El choque se reportó a las 6:00 de la mañana de este martes en la intersección de la 59th Avenue con Pierce Street, según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California.

La agencia ha indicado que una motocicleta Honda circulaba en dirección norte por Pierce Street a una velocidad aún por determinar cuando chocó contra un sedán Subaru, que circulaba en dirección sur por la misma calle.

El motociclista fue declarado muerto en el lugar del choque. La oficina del forense lo identificó como Salvador Torres García, de 29 años, residente de Thermal.

El conductor del Subaru resultó ileso.

Se está investigando la causa del choque.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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