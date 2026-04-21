Skip to Content
Kunamundo

Mujer desaparece dias despues de que su novio

By
New
Published 7:20 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Una pareja de Palm Springs se ha desaparecido. Se trata de Terrence Scott y Nadia Khaddar, que han desaparecido desde enero.

Scott, fue visto por última vez cerca de su casa en Palm Springs a principios de enero. Le diagnosticaron esquizofrenia y sus familiares están extremadamente preocupados por él.

Y hace solo unos días,  el hermano de su novia denunció la desaparición de Khaddar después de darse cuenta de que nadie había sabido nada de ella desde enero, días después de que Scott desapareciera.

Y según su hermano, Khaddar tiene trastorno bipolar. 

Ambas familias piden a cualquiera que tenga información que contacte con la policía de Palm Springs. 

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.