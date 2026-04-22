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Autoridades confirman la causa de la muerte de un adolescente del condado de Riverside

PHOTO: Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15-year-old reported missing, Photo Date: undated
Riverside Sheriffs Office
PHOTO: Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15-year-old reported missing, Photo Date: undated
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today at 5:45 PM
Published 5:43 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Las autoridades están identificando la causa de la muerte de Celeste Rivas.

Como recordará, la niña de 14 años de Lake Elsinore que fue encontrada muerta en la cajuela del coche del cantante "D4vd" el año pasado en Los Ángeles.

D4vd

Hoy, los forenses dicen que Rivas murió por "múltiples lesiones penetrantes." Según el informe, la causa y la forma de muerte del adolescente se consideran homicidio.

El informe también muestra que había algunas cantidades de metanfetamina en su organismo.  

La semana pasada, el cantante fue arrestado y acusado de asesinato en primer grado.

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