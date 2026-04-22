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Frank Figueroa nombrado nuevo alcalde de Coachella

City of Coachella
By
Updated
today at 9:27 PM
Published 9:26 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - El Dr. Frank Figueroa fue nombrado oficialmente nuevo alcalde de Coachella durante la sesión del consejo municipal del miércoles.

Figueroa tomó posesión de su cargo inmediatamente después de la votación. Su mandato se extenderá hasta noviembre, cubriendo el resto del mandato del exalcalde Steven Hernández.

El nombramiento de Figueroa se produjo tras un debate de casi 30 minutos, en ocasiones acalorado, sobre qué hacer con el puesto. Al final, los otros tres concejales aprobaron el nombramiento de Figueroa.

Figueroa ocupaba el cargo de teniente de alcalde. La ciudad dispone ahora de 60 días para cubrir la vacante en el consejo.

Figueroa reemplaza a Hernández, quien dimitió el mes pasado tras declararse culpable de un delito de conflicto de intereses. La condena se deriva de la participación de Hernández en votaciones y actuaciones relacionadas con un contrato entre la ciudad de Coachella y el programa "Housing First" de la Asociación de Gobiernos del Valle de Coachella.

Sigue conectado a Telemundo 15 para seguir la cobertura.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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