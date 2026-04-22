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Incendio quema 15 acres en Mecca; fuertes vientos dificultan la labor de los bomberos

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:47 PM
Published 10:18 PM

MECCA, California (KESQ) - Un incendio forestal ha arrasado 15 acres en Mecca este miércoles por la noche.

El incendio se reportó poco después de las 9 p.m. cerca de la calle Lincoln y la avenida 70.

Los oficiales de CAL FIRE han indicado que los fuertes vientos están dificultando las labores de extinción.

Hay un edificio abandonado en la zona, pero la amenaza ya se ha mitigado. No se han registrado evacuaciones ni heridos.

Tenemos un equipo de reporteros de camino al lugar de los hechos para recabar información. Sintonice Telemundo 15 a las 11 p. m. para seguir las últimas noticias en directo.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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