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Resultados de las elecciones presidenciales de Perú: el porcentaje de cada candidato

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Published 5:07 PM

Por Jhasua Razo, CNN Español

Los ciudadanos peruanos regresaron a las urnas este domingo para elegir al próximo presidente del país en una decisiva segunda vuelta entre Keiko Fujimori y Roberto Sánchez.

El resultado definirá quién encabezará el Ejecutivo durante los próximos años en un contexto de desafíos persistentes para la gobernabilidad y el crecimiento del país.

Con el cierre de los centros de votación y el avance del escrutinio oficial, consulta aquí los resultados y la evolución del conteo.

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