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Arrestan a un hombre de 78 años tras presuntamente disparar a su hijo en Cathedral City

KESQ
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Updated
today at 4:24 PM
Published 1:54 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre de 78 años se enfrenta a cargos tras disparar un arma de fuego en una vivienda de Cathedral City, donde estuvo a punto de herir a su hijo, según informó la policía.

El incidente se denunció por primera vez alrededor de las 10:30 p. m. cerca de la intersección de Tortuga Road y la Avenida La Paz.

La policía dijo que el hombre le disparó a su hijo, un hombre de 41 años. El hijo no resultó herido, a pesar de que los informes iniciales indicaban lo contrario.

La víctima y otra persona que se encontraba en la casa fueron trasladadas al hospital para recibir atención médica y ser interrogadas.

Durante las horas que siguieron, la policía intentó negociar con el sospechoso para que se rindiera. La policía informó de que el sospechoso se encontraba en estado de embriaguez y se negaba a cooperar o a rendirse. Los agentes pudieron ver que el sospechoso seguía armado, por lo que se tomó la decisión de retirarse de la vivienda.

Los agentes vigilaron la vivienda durante toda la noche. Alrededor de las 10:30 de la mañana del jueves, varios cuerpos de seguridad, entre ellos el SWAT y los servicios de emergencia, regresaron a la vivienda. Negociadores pudieron observar que el sospechoso seguía dentro de la vivienda, pero, debido a su estado físico, no podía moverse. El equipo SWAT logró entrar en la vivienda y detener al sospechoso sin incidentes.

El sospechoso, de 78 años, fue trasladado a un hospital local para recibir atención médica por parte del personal del Cuerpo de Bomberos y del Servicio de Emergencias Médicas de Cathedral City. Será trasladado a un centro penitenciario una vez que se reciba el alta médica.

Los detectives ejecutaron posteriormente una orden de registro en la vivienda para buscar pruebas del delito. Durante el registro, se encontraron indicios de un tiroteo y se incautaron 45 armas de fuego en la vivienda.

Sigue atento a Telemundo 15 para conocer las últimas novedades.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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