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Hallan cráneo humano en un desierto remoto de Twentynine Palms

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Published 2:22 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Se ha iniciado una investigación tras el hallazgo de un cráneo humano en Twentynine Palms.

Una persona que estaba de excursión encontró el cráneo el miércoles por la mañana en una zona desértica cercana a Adobe Road y Baseline Road, según el Departamento del Sheriff del condado de San Bernardino.

La División de Investigaciones Especializadas de la Oficina del Sheriff —Sección de Homicidios— acudió al lugar y se hizo cargo de la investigación.

Los detectives, junto con la División Forense y los especialistas en la escena del crimen, llevaron a cabo un registro en la área y recuperaron el cráneo.

Las autoridades indicaron que el cráneo parecía haber estado expuesto durante un largo periodo de tiempo.

Se llevó a cabo una búsqueda exhaustiva en la área. Los restos serán sometidos a un examen forense, mientras que la información adicional sobre la identificación de los restos está pendiente de los resultados del análisis de ADN.

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Jesus Reyes

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