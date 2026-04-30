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Caso del hombre acusado de asesinar a una adolescente desaparecida irá a juicio

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today at 7:32 PM
Published 7:29 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - La audiencia preliminar se acabó el jueves para Abraham Feinbloom, el hombre de Salton City acusado del asesinato de una adolescente.

El juez determinó que hay pruebas suficientes para que el caso llegue a juicio.

Hemos estado siguiendo esta historia desde que la familia dio por desaparición a T'Neyah Tovar, de 17 años.

Hoy, día tres de la audiencia preliminar en El Centro,  un testimonio impactante detalló lo rápido que las pruebas de ADN identificaron restos humanos de la joven encontrados en Salton City.

Los peritos forenses también describieron pruebas de una herida de bala, una pierna arrancada por un corte limpio. Posiblemente una sierra eléctrica, concluyendo que Tovar probablemente fue asesinada de forma violenta.

Feinbloom tiene previsto ser procesado el 2 de mayo.

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