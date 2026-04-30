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El equipo femenino de fútbol del CVHS recibirá la Llave de la Ciudad de Coachella el sábado

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Published 3:09 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - El equipo femenino de fútbol "Lady Arabs" de Coachella Valley High School será homenajeado este sábado con la entrega de la "Llave de la ciudad," en reconocimiento a su título de campeonas de la División 5.

"La ciudad de Coachella se enorgullece de entregar la Llave de la Ciudad a las extraordinarias Lady Arabs, cuya dedicación, esfuerzo y espíritu de equipo han llenado de orgullo a toda la comunidad," declaró el alcalde de Coachella, el Dr. Frank Figueroa, en un comunicado. "Este honor refleja el corazón, la resiliencia y la fuerza que estas jóvenes aportan a Coachella día tras día."

La celebración tendrá lugar de 6 a 8 de la tarde en el Parque Conmemorativo de los Veteranos.

Tras ganar 17 partidos de la temporada regular y clasificarse para la final de la Federación Interescolar de California (CIF), las Lady Arabs se proclamaron campeonas de la División 5 de la CIF tras imponerse por 3-1 al San Jacinto el 7 de marzo, y quedaron en segunda posición a nivel estatal.

Los jugadoras, los entrenadores y sus familias serán homenajeados con una cena a cargo de un servicio de catering, y los miembros de la comunidad que asistan recibirán un refrigerio ligero, aperitivos y pompones para animar al equipo, según informaron las autoridades.

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