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Los Angeles Lakers trasladarán su equipo de la NBA G League al Valle de Coachella

KESQ
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Updated
today at 2:47 PM
Published 2:46 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – El equipo de la NBA G League de los Lakers de Los Ángeles tendrá su nueva casa en el valle de Coachella.

Los Lakers anunciaron el jueves que trasladarán su equipo de la NBA G League de El Segundo al valle de Coachella.

El equipo, anteriormente conocido como South Bay Lakers, pasará a llamarse Coachella Valley Lakers y disputará sus partidos como local en el Acrisure Arena.

La primera temporada de los Coachella Valley Lakers comenzará en noviembre de 2026.

Representantes de los Lakers de Los Ángeles afirmaron en un comunicado de prensa que este traslado al desierto sería el lugar perfecto tanto para el equipo como para los aficionados.

Los Lakers han establecido una colaboración con el Acrisure Arena en los últimos años, habiendo disputado cuatro partidos de pretemporada en las últimas tres temporadas.

El equipo, que comenzó su andadura en 2006 con el nombre de Los Angeles D-Fenders, jugaba en el Staples Center antes de trasladarse al Toyota Sports Center en El Segundo. En 2017 pasó a llamarse South Bay Lakers y se convirtió en uno de los primeros equipos de la G League propiedad directa de una franquicia de la NBA y gestionado por ella.

Durante la temporada 2025-26, el equipo registró un balance de 26-10 en la temporada regular, asegurándose el primer puesto de la Conferencia Oeste.

En las últimas dos décadas, el equipo de los Lakers en la G League ha registrado 60 ascensos a la NBA de un total de 38 jugadores.

La temporada de la NBA G League suele durar desde principios de noviembre hasta principios de abril, con un calendario total de 50 partidos por equipo. La temporada se divide en un Torneo Tip-Off de 14 partidos, seguido de una temporada regular de 36 partidos, y los playoffs concluyen alrededor de abril.

Los organizadores anunciaron que la venta de abonos de temporada ya está abierta al público y disponible en línea en coachellavalleylakers.com.

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