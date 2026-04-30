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Peatón fallece en un choque el miércoles por la noche en Palm Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:29 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - La policía está investigando un choque que mató a un peatón el miércoles por la noche en Palm Springs.

El choque se reportó un poco después de las 8:15 p.m. en el cruce de East Palm Canyon Drive y Cherokee Way.

"La investigación preliminar indica que un vehículo que circulaba en dirección este por East Palm Canyon Drive atropelló a un peatón adulto en el paso de peatones del lado este. Por el momento, se cree que el vehículo tenía luz verde y prioridad de paso," según un comunicado de prensa de la policía de Palm Springs.

El peatón fue trasladado al hospital, où fue declarado muerto. No se ha revelado su identidad.

La policía confirmó que el conductor permaneció en el lugar de los hechos y está cooperando con la investigación.

La División de Tráfico del Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs está investigando este incidente. Se anima a cualquier persona que tenga información a ponerse en contacto con el Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs en el 760-323-8125 o con Crime Stoppers en el 760-341-STOP (7867).

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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