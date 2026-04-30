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Sospechoso choca y luego circula en sentido contrario por la I-10 en Palm Springs

Matthew Zamora
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New
Published 2:41 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Un sospechoso que hoy se salió de la carretera y huyó por el carril contrario de la Interestatal 10 fue detenido tras conducir con un neumático reventado durante una persecución en Palm Springs.

Según la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside, inicialmente, alrededor de las 4:55 de la madrugada, agentes fueron enviados a la cuadra 25000 de Silent Creek Road, en Moreno Valley, tras recibir un reporte de un robo de vehículo.

El vehículo fue localizado circulando en dirección norte, cerca de Gilman Springs Road y Highway 79.

Agentes intentaron detener el vehículo, pero el conductor no se detuvo, lo que provocó una persecución que continuó por la I-10 en dirección este.

La persecución terminó cerca de Date Palm Drive, donde el vehículo se detuvo en la autopista. Los agentes ordenaron al conductor que saliera del vehículo. El sospechoso obedeció y fue detenido sin incidentes.

No se reportaron heridos. La investigación sigue en curso.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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