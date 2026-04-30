Skip to Content
Kunamundo

Un conductor presunto ebrio choca contra un poste eléctrico cerca de Desert Hot Springs

MGN
By
Updated
today at 3:18 PM
Published 3:16 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Una conductora acusada de conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol resultó herida tras chocar contra un poste eléctrico y una señal de tráfico cerca de Desert Hot Springs

Según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California, el choque se reportó poco antes de las 10 de la mañana del jueves en Dillon Road, en dirección este, al oeste de Prospect Street.

La conductora, quien no fue identificada, manejaba a alta velocidad cuando se salió de la carretera y chocó contra un poste eléctrico, según informó la policía. El vehículo siguió avanzando y embistió una señal de tráfico antes de detenerse en una propiedad privada.

No se supo de inmediato si los vecinos de la zona se habían quedado sin electricidad.

La conductora, la única ocupante del vehículo, fue trasladada al Desert Regional Medical Center de Palm Springs porque se quejaba de dolor.

Se sospecha que el alcohol fue un factor determinante en el choque.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.