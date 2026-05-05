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Un motociclista se encuentra en estado crítico tras un choque en Coachella

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Published 4:30 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Un motociclista se encuentra ingresado en el hospital en estado crítico tras chocar con un coche el martes por la mañana en Coachella.

El choque se reportó alrededor de las 9:30 de la mañana cerca de la Avenida 50 y la Avenida del Parque.

Según la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside, el otro conductor permaneció en el lugar del choque y no sufrió lesiones.

La investigación sigue en curso. Siga con Telemundo 15 para las últimas novedades.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Jesus Reyes

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