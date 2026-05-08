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Residente de Cathedral City a bordo de un barco de la flotilla de Gaza es capturado nuevamente y golpeado por fuerzas israelíes

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Published 10:46 AM

RIVERSIDE, California (KUNA) — Una familia del Valle de Coachella hace meses vivio momentos de temor, tras afirmar que su hija, Geraldine Ramírez, se encontraba bajo la custodia de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI).

La familia Ramírez relató que Geraldine viajaba a bordo del barco "Mali", el cual formaba parte de la "Flotilla Global Sumud", compuesta por 50 embarcaciones que transportaban ayuda humanitaria hacia las costas de Gaza.
En un video grabado antes de su partida y publicado en TikTok, Ramírez declaró: "Si están viendo este video, significa que he sido secuestrada por las 'IOF' [Fuerzas de Ocupación Israelíes] y llevada a Israel en contra de mi voluntad. Contacten a mi gobierno y exíjanles que pongan fin a su complicidad con Israel, que me traigan de vuelta a casa y que detengan este genocidio".

Angie Torres, madre de Ramírez, cuenta que intentaron disuadir a su hija de realizar el viaje, pero que ella era una activista profundamente comprometida.
"Le rogamos: 'Por favor, no lo hagas; existe un riesgo. Conocemos la situación que se vive allí'. Sin embargo, ella ha sido activista durante toda su vida. Iba a llevar ayuda a personas que la necesitan: asistencia médica y suministros de alimentos", declaró Torres.

Al día de hoy contactamos a la familai de nueva cuenta nos comentarón en exclusiva a Telemundo 15, que el barco de la flotilla de Gaza en el cual viajaban fue capturado una vez más y golpeado por fuerzas israelíes.

Esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm les tendremos todos los detalles.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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