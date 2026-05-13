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El supervisor Manuel Pérez revoca su carta de apoyo al centro de datos propuesto en Coachella

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Published 2:28 PM

CIUDAD DE COACHELLA, Calif. (KUNA) - Una carta del 9 de marzo, firmada por el supervisor V. Manuel Pérez y en la que se fomentaba la construcción de un centro de datos propuesto en Coachella, ha sido revocada, según informó su equipo.

La carta del supervisor del Cuarto Distrito fue enviada al desarrollador del proyecto, Stronghold Power Systems, destacando los beneficios de dicha iniciativa.

Dice así: "Me complace ofrecer mi firme respaldo al esfuerzo de la Ciudad de Coachella para establecer la Empresa Municipal de Servicios Públicos de Coachella e impulsar el desarrollo del campus del Centro de Datos de Coachella, abarcando tanto la Fase I como la Fase II".

La carta continúa diciendo: "Con base en las estimaciones actuales de la ciudad y del proyecto, se prevé que este genere aproximadamente 50 millones de dólares en nuevos ingresos para la ciudad, a través de las operaciones de servicios públicos, impuestos locales, tasas y la actividad económica asociada".

En un comunicado a Telemundo 15, el equipo de supervisores dijo que la carta había sido revocada.

"Este proyecto requiere mucho trabajo, como la elaboración de un informe de impacto ambiental (EIR) y un proceso exhaustivo conforme a la Ley de Calidad Ambiental de California (CEQA), además de la participación necesaria de la comunidad.  Por no hablar de las dudas sobre el tema del agua y la electricidad.  En resultado, el Supervisor Perez revocó la carta a través del promotor y del administrador municipal, quienes tomaron medidas para retirarla"

Esto ocurre tras una acalorada reunión comunitaria celebrada esta semana entre la ciudad, los promotores y los residentes para debatir el proyecto.

El desarrollo se llevará a cabo mediante un acuerdo de servicios públicos municipales de Coachella con Stronghold Power Systems, en la intersección de Avenue 52 y Filmore Street.

Manténganse atentos de Telemundo 15 para conocer la historia completa.

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Juan Montesló

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