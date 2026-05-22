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Centros de votación para las primarias de junio abrirán el sábado, incluyendo uno en Indio

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Published 4:08 PM

CONDADO DE RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Más de 100 centros de votación abrirán sus puertas en todo el condado de Riverside el sábado para la votación anticipada de las primarias de junio.

En el Valle de Coachella, la Oficina de Educación del Condado de Indio-Riverside funcionará como centro de votación local.

Haga clic aquí para ver un mapa interactivo con la ubicación de los puntos de entrega de boletas

Los funcionarios del condado también anunciaron que el sábado 30 de mayo se abrirán 131 centros de votación adicionales en todo el condado, incluidos cinco Super Centros de Votación, uno de ellos ubicado en cada distrito de supervisión.

Estos centros contarán con puntos de registro y cabinas de votación adicionales para ayudar a reducir los tiempos de espera de los votantes y mejorar la experiencia de votación.

Con 152 centros de votación que pronto estarán operativos, los votantes podrán votar en persona o devolver su papeleta de voto por correo debidamente cumplimentada.

Votantes que no están asignados a un lugar específico y pueden emitir su voto en cualquier centro de votación disponible.

Residentes que cumplan los requisitos pueden inscribirse para votar o actualizar su inscripción en un centro de votación.

Cualquier votante registrado puede optar por marcar una papeleta de papel y depositarla en una urna, o bien utilizar una pantalla táctil, que es una unidad de votación accesible disponible en todos los centros de votación.

Votantes que deseen depositar sus boletas de voto por correo en un buzón seguro, la Oficina del Registro Electoral cuenta con 107 buzones oficiales en todo el condado de Riverside. Estos buzones están disponibles desde el 4 de mayo de 2026 y permanecerán abiertos hasta las 8 p. m. del día de las elecciones.

Una lista detallada con fechas y horas, junto con un mapa de los centros de votación y ubicaciones para entregar boletas, está disponible en voteinfo.net.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Jesus Reyes

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