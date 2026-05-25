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Brindan honor mediante un servicio en el cementerio de Coachella en este día de los caídos

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Published 12:21 PM

Este del Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - El Día de los Caídos es definitivamente un poco más delicado, es un día para honrar a quienes perdieron la vida en la guerra, situación que sensibiliza en este día aun más a los familiares que no pudieron ver de vuelta a sus seres queridos.

El Distrito de Cementerios Públicos del Valle de Coachella en su ubicacion de la avenida 52 de la ciudad de Coachella fue donde residentes se dierón cita para rendir homenaje a los héroes caídos de la nación durante la ceremonia anual del Día de los Caídos (Memorial Day).

Esta conmemoración anual rindió tributo al valor y al sacrificio de los hombres y mujeres que sirvieron en las Fuerzas Armadas de los Estados Unidos y entregaron sus vidas defendiendo al país.

La ceremonia fue dirigida por la Maestra de Ceremonias y Alcaldesa de la ciudad de Indio, Elaine Holmes, y comenzó con un sobrevuelo conmemorativo a cargo del histórico avión de transporte C-47, hecho posible gracias al apoyo del Museo del Aire de Palm Springs y de Conserve LandCare.

El programa matutino incluyó la presentación de dignatarios locales e invitados de honor, seguida de una invocación a cargo del diácono Francisco Sánchez, de la Diócesis de San Bernardino y veterano del Cuerpo de Marines de los EE. UU. El Himno Nacional fue interpretado por el Coro de la Escuela Preparatoria del Valle de Coachella.

El Distrito de Cementerios Públicos de Coachella Valley se dijo enorgullece de ser el anfitrión de este evento gratuito y animo a todos los miembros de la comunidad a unirse para honrar el legado y el sacrificio de los héroes de nuestra nación.

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Juan Montesló

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