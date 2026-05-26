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Cierran Gene Autry y Indian Canyon en Palm Springs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 1:55 PM
Published 1:54 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Las autoridades municipales están cerrando Gene Autry y N Indian Canyon Drive en el Whitewater Wash en la ciudad de Palm Springs.

Nuestro equipo vio a los operarios cerrando el sendero Gene Autry alrededor de la 1:20 p.m. Los operarios dijeron que se dirigirían a Indian Canyon inmediatamente después.

A partir de la 1:30 p.m., no se sabe si Vista Chino cerrará también.

Las ciudades del desierto están bajo aviso por polvo arrastrado por el viento, que afectará la calidad del aire y la visibilidad, hasta las 5:00 a. m. del miércoles.

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Jesus Reyes

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