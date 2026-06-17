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DSRT Surf tiene un evento de contratación en Palm Desert

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:23 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. — DSRT Surf, la nueva laguna de olas que abrirá sus puertas en Palm Desert a finales del verano de 2026, celebrará una jornada de selección de personal el viernes 19 de junio, de 9:00 a 12:00, en la sala Willows del Desert Willow Golf Resort.

La empresa está contratando socorristas y personal de mantenimiento de cara a su inauguración. No es necesario concertar cita, y se recomienda a los solicitantes que traigan su currículum y un documento de identidad válido.

El evento ofrece a quienes buscan empleo la oportunidad de reunirse con los responsables de contratación y obtener más información sobre los puestos disponibles en este nuevo destino de surf.

Se espera que el nuevo parque de surf ofrezca surf, piscinas tipo resort, pickleball, gastronomía y actividades familiares diseñadas tanto para los residentes locales como para los turistas.

Para más información sobre el evento sale en DSRT Surf.

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Isabella Carballoso

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