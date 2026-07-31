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Clima

El calor peligroso persiste en el Valle de Coachella este fin de semana, con una alerta meteorológica de “First Alert” vigente hasta la noche del domingo

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Published 10:35 PM 






    

	
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Mayra Pérez


                    

                
Mayra Pérez, actualmente se desempeñá como conductora del segmento del clima, presentadora y productora del noticiero local de Telemundo 15. Aprende más sobre Mayra aquí.

            

        
                    

                            

            














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