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Incendio forestal quema algunos acres cerca de Cherry Valley Boulevard; recursos aéreos y terrestres responden

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Updated
today at 1:25 PM
Published 1:24 PM

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. (KUNA) — Los bomberos combaten un incendio forestal reportado alrededor de las 10:50 a. m. cerca de Cherry Valley Boulevard en Cherry Valley.

Según Cal Fire, entre 4 y 6 acres de vegetación arden con una propagación moderada. Se han asignado múltiples recursos terrestres y aéreos al incidente mientras los equipos trabajan para contener el fuego y evitar que se extienda.

Hasta la última actualización, no se han reportado heridos ni se han ordenado evacuaciones.

Cal Fire reporta una respuesta sustancial al incidente, incluyendo dos excavadoras y cuatro cuadrillas terrestres trabajando en tierra. Los recursos aéreos incluyen dos aviones cisterna que realizan descargas de retardante de fuego y un helicóptero que apoya las operaciones de extinción. Más de cinco jefes de batallón supervisan la respuesta, junto con 14 camiones de bomberos y tres camiones cisterna.

Los bomberos continúan monitoreando la situación y evaluando los esfuerzos de contención. Se proporcionarán actualizaciones adicionales a medida que se disponga de más información.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Luis Medina

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