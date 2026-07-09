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Las temperaturas se mantendrán peligrosamente altas en todo el Valle de Coachella hasta el viernes.

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Published 10:39 PM 

    

	
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Mayra Pérez


                    

                
Mayra Pérez, actualmente se desempeñá como conductora del segmento del clima, presentadora y productora del noticiero local de Telemundo 15. Aprende más sobre Mayra aquí.

            

        
                    

                            

            







 






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