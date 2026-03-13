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La Poderosa

Fallece joven a causa de sobredosis de fentanilo

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Published 9:49 AM

Ayer en la corte el fiscal dijo que un joven de 22 años de Rancho Mirage que murió por sobredosis de fentanilo no habría tenido acceso a las pastillas que lo mataron sin la ayuda directa de un amigo que ahora está siendo juzgado por asesinato.
El abogado del acusado respondió que su cliente no puede ser culpado por la muerte porque él no obligó a la víctima a tomar las pastillas.

Riley Jacob Hagar, de 28 años está acusado por la muerte de Travis O'Brien el Día de Año Nuevo de 2022.

Según la fiscalía, la victima obtuvo la droga por revenderla, pero también consumió varias pastillas de fentanilo y murió en el Motel 6, cerca de la Highway 111 en Rancho Mirage

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Nancy Prado

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