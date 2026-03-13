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La Poderosa

Se organiza día de recursos para veteranos

Ed Schipul
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Published 9:40 AM

Este fin de semana en Desert Hot Springs los veteranos de guerra que tendrán la oportunidad de conectarse con servicios locales de apoyo.

La ciudad está organizando un Día de Recursos para Veteranos este sábado de 10 de la mañana a 2 de la tarde, ofreciendo ayuda con beneficios, reclamaciones y servicios legales.

El evento será mañana en el parque de bicicletas de la ciudad, ubicado por la calle arrollo cerca de Hacienda Avenue.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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