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La Poderosa

Una persona fue atropellada por un tren en Coachella

By
New
Published 10:42 AM

Una persona sufrió heridas graves después de ser atropellada por un tren en Coachella.

El incidente fue reportado ayer a 1:20 de la tarde en el área de la Avenue 50 cerca del Hwy 111.

La policía reporto que el tren se detuvo y permaneció fuera de servicio por aproximadamente dos horas.

La persona herida fue transportada al hospital.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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