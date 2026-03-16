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La Poderosa

Accidente automovilístico en Indio

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Published 7:52 AM

Varias personas resultaron heridas en un accidente automovilístico ocurrido en Indio y fueron trasladadas en ambulancia al hospital.

La policía informo que dos autos chocaron en la Avenida 44, cerca de la calle Monroe a la 1 de la tarde del sábado pasado.

Dos personas sufrieron heridas graves y otras dos sufrieron heridas leves.

El choque provoco el cierre del área por dos horas mientras la policía, paramédicos y las grúas hacían su trabajo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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