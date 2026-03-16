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La Poderosa

Accidente de una semai deja conductores heridos

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Published 8:21 AM

Una persona murió y otra sigue recuperándose en el hospital después que un semai con semirremolque se accidentara en el freeway 10 cerca de Desert Center el sábado pasado a las 2 de la madrugada, cuando el troque chocó con el divisor central y luego se volcó.

El conductor sufrió heridas leves, por lo que fue transportado en helicóptero al Hospital de Palm Springs.

El pasajero fue declarado muerto en el lugar del percance, un tramo de la carretera fue cerrado mientras los paramédicos y las grúas hacían su trabajo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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