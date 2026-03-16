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La Poderosa

Accidente fatal en Thermal deja varios heridos

KESQ
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New
Published 9:00 AM

Un aparatoso accidente automovilístico ocurrió el viernes pasado a las 2 de la tarde en la calle Fillmore, cerca de la Avenue 58 en Thermal donde cuatro personas fueron transportadas al hospital, dos en helicóptero y dos en ambulancia.

La policía confirmó que dos hombres, una mujer y un niño estaban entre los heridos, pero más tarde Daysi Olivas de 25 años murió por las heridas que sufrió debido a que no llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad.

La calle Fillmore permaneció cerrada en ambas direcciones durante varias horas.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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