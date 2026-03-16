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La Poderosa

Asesinan a mujer en 29 Palms

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
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Published 7:47 AM

El Viernes pasado por la mañana, los agentes del sheriff del respondieron a una llamada en la comunidad de Twentynine Palms, cerca del Hwy 62 ya que un vehículo estaba bloqueando una puerta del departamento de bomberos.

Durante su investigación, los agentes fueron dirigidos a una casa en la que encontraron a dos niños solos y descubrieron a su madre muerta en la cochera.

Los detectives sospechan que el padre de los niños es el asesino, por lo que de inmediato lo arrestaron y permanece en la cárcel sin derecho a fianza.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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