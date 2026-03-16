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La Poderosa

Se declara no culpable acusado de matar a un hombre hace mas de dos decadas

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Published 8:12 AM

El sospechoso de cometer un crimen hace más de dos décadas en La Quinta compareció en la corte de Indio el viernes pasado.

Se trata de Alex Anthony Uribe, de 46 años, quien se declaró no culpable de asesinato en relación con el tiroteo en el que mataron a Hernán Márquez cuando salía de una fiesta en una casa en la que hubo un pleito y fue asesinado a balazos.

El caso permaneció sin resolverse durante más de dos décadas hasta que hace unos días los detectives reabrieron la investigación.

El sospechoso regresara a la corte el 19 de marzo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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