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La Poderosa

Se programa juicio para miembro de una pandilla

Edward Nerey, KESQ
By
New
Published 8:44 AM

La fiscalía está programada para concluir su caso esta semana en el juicio de un miembro de una pandilla acusado de matar a un hombre de Banning.

Jerry Anthony Valdepena Jr., de 29 años, fue arrestado en 2021 después de una investigación sobre el homicidio Jeremy Cooley, de 26 años en 2016.

Actualmente el sospechoso se encuentra detenido sin derecho a fianza.

El jurado regresará al tribunal el próximo miércoles, cuando la fiscalía podría llamar a sus últimos testigos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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