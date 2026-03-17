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La Poderosa

Abre sus puertas Goodwill Youth Center en Indio

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Updated
today at 8:19 AM
Published 7:59 AM

Un centro juvenil diseñado para ayudar a residentes del Valle de Coachella de entre 16 y 24 años a prosperar en la escuela, el trabajo y la vida abrirá en Indio.

La ceremonia de inauguración del Goodwill Youth Center, ubicado por la calle Monroe, cerca de la Avenida 44, se llevará a cabo de 10 a.m. a mediodía este miércoles.

El centro ayudará a los jóvenes a crecer y transformar sus vidas con recursos gratuitos, que incluyen exploración de carreras, habilidades de preparación para el trabajo, asesoría, apoyo para la preparación universitaria y laboral, así como acceso a la tecnología.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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