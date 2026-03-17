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La Poderosa

Incendio de una casa en Indio

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:11 AM

Dos bomberos resultaron heridos mientras combatían un incendio en el ático de una vivienda en el Heritage Palms Golf Club en Indio ayer a la 1 de la tarde.

Dos bomberos cayeron a través del techo cuando colapsó, pero fueron rescatados rápidamente y trasladados al hospital con heridas que no ponen en riesgo sus vidas.

El fuego fue contenido poco antes de las 3 p.m. y hasta el momento no se han reportado personas heridas entre los residentes, ahora están calculando el valor de las pérdidas materiales.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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