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La Poderosa

Investigan caso de mujer muerta de Desert Hot Springs

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Published 9:04 AM

La policía reporto el hallazgo de una mujer muerta y continúa investigando para determinar las cusas por las que perdió la vida.

De acuerdo con el Departamento de Policía de Desert Hot Springs, los oficiales respondieron a una llamada que reportaba que en el área de Mission Creek Road y Worsley Road había una persona fallecida.

Cuando los oficiales llegaron, localizaron a una mujer adulta sin vida.

Detectives acudieron a la escena y se han hecho cargo de la investigación.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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