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La Poderosa

Nueva bliblioteca en Palm Desert

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Published 8:33 AM

Una nueva biblioteca llegará a Palm Desert, y se espera que la construcción comience pronto en el Civic Center Park.

Funcionarios de la ciudad dicen que el edificio existente será demolido para dar paso a una instalación moderna.

El proyecto también incluirá un nuevo edificio comunitario diseñado para ofrecer programas educativos y eventos públicos.

Las autoridades dicen que se proyecta que la biblioteca renovada abra sus puertas al público en el 2028.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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