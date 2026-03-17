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La Poderosa

Zona de juegos acuáticos en La Quinta Park abre este Viernes

Spencer Blum
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Published 7:37 AM

Con la llegada anticipada de calor al valle de Coachella arriba de 100 grados, la ciudad de La Quinta abrirá su zona de juegos de agua, la cual normalmente se abre a finales de abril.

Funcionarios de la ciudad informan que la zona de juegos acuáticos en La Quinta Park, ubicado por la calle Dune Palms, cerca de la High School, se encenderá este viernes y estará abierta todos los días de 8 a.m. a 8 p.m.

La oficina del administrador de la ciudad dijo que la decisión se tomó debido a la llegada del calor extremo, para que los residentes tengan un lugar donde refrescarse gratis.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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