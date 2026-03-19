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La Poderosa

La ciudad de Coachella se asocia con la compañía de luz IID

IID
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Published 7:56 AM

La compañía de luz IID se asoció con la ciudad de Coachella en un importante nuevo esfuerzo para fortalecer la red eléctrica y prepararse para el crecimiento futuro.

La asociación está diseñada para financiar mejoras en la infraestructura energética y ayudar a cubrir 42 millones de dólares en actualizaciones del sistema.

Todo esto está destinado a apoyar el crecimiento de la ciudad de Coachella y brindar una forma práctica de expandir la capacidad para mejorar el servicio.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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