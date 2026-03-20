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La Poderosa

Fraude de tarjetas de regalo

Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.
By
New
Published 9:03 AM

Las autoridades descubrieron una importante operación de fraude con tarjetas de regalo en el Valle de Coachella y durante la investigación, arrestaron a un sujeto de 36 años en Cathedral City.

Los agentes obtuvieron una orden para catear el vehículo del sospechoso y encontraron más de 9,000 tarjetas de regalo fraudulentas con un valor superior a 2 millones de dólares.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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