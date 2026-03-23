Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Arrestan en La Quinta a joven de 18 años por cargos de explotación sexual infantil

By
Published 8:13 AM

La policía arresto a un joven de 18 años de La Quinta por cargos de explotación sexual infantil.

En colaboración con un escuadrón especializado, detectives de la Policía de Desert Hot Springs realizaron una orden de cateo en La Quinta relacionadas con la explotación de menores, lograron capturar al sujeto que ahora enfrenta varios cargos graves de posesión de material de abuso sexual infantil.

Las autoridades informan que el muchacho continuo en la cárcel sin derecho a fianza.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.