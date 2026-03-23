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La Poderosa

Cárcel de Banning reporta muerte de reo

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Published 7:36 AM

Las autoridades reportaron la muerte de un reo que estaba en la cárcel de Banning, se trata de George Ortiz, de 62 años, quien fue encontrado inconsciente dentro de su celda y el personal médico de la cárcel trato de salvarle la vida, pero no lo lograron.

Los funcionarios de la prisión indicaron que no hay señales de violencia.

La investigación sobre las circunstancias de su muerte continúa en curso, hasta que el forense de a conocer los resultados de la autopsia.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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