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La Poderosa

Sujeto arrestado por intento de asesinato

MGN
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Published 7:40 AM

Un agresivo sujeto de 56 años fue arrestado por el intento de asesinato de una mujer en una vivienda ubicada cerca de la calle Monroe, donde hubo un caso de violencia doméstica entre la víctima de 58 años y Francisco Javier Gonzalez-Garcia, quien durante el altercado hirió de un balazo a la víctima.

Al llegar los paramédicos la mujer fue trasportada en ambulancia al hospital donde continua grave.

El sospechoso fue localizado en el lugar y detenido sin incidentes.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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