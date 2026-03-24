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La Poderosa

Cambian de fecha audiencia contra Abraham Neil Seidman

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Published 7:59 AM

Familiares y amigos de Anabel Sanchez se reunieron en la corte de Indio para lo que se esperaba fuera una audiencia preliminar del juicio contra Abraham Neil Seidman, quien provoco su muerte, pero la cambiaron para el 1 de junio y los seres queridos de la víctima se fueron frustrados.

El caso se deriva de un accidente automovilístico ocurrido el 10 de enero del 2025 en Indio, donde la mujer caminaba por una banqueta que conecta con la corte y fue atropellada por el auto conducido por el individuo.

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Nancy Prado

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