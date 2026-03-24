Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Cierre de calles por los festivales del Valle de Coachella

Fred von Lohmann / CC0 1.0
By
New
Published 8:09 AM

Los preparativos están en pleno apogeo para la vibrante temporada de festivales musicales en los terrenos del Polo Club en Indio, por lo que ya cerraron la Avenida 50 entre la calle Monroe y la calle Madison, el cual reabrirán el 4 de mayo.

Las autoridades recomiendan usar rutas alternas como el Hwy 111, Dr. Carreón Boulevard, Avenida 48 y Avenida 52. Funcionarios agregaron que en los próximos días anunciarán cierres adicionales durante la temporada de festivales musicales.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.